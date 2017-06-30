Huawei Honor Holly 3 with 3GB RAM launched in India at Rs 12,999

Huawei Honor Holly 3 gets a 5.5-inch HD IPS display (1280×720 pixels) with up to 178-degree viewing angles. Huawei Honor Holly 3 gets a 5.5-inch HD IPS display (1280×720 pixels) with up to 178-degree viewing angles.

Huawei Honor Holly 3 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage has been launched in India at best buy price of Rs 12,999. Honor Holly 3 is a ‘Made in India’ device from the Chinese company and was originally launched in 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The base model is priced at Rs 9,999. The smartphone is available offline as well as online. Rest of the specifications of the new 3GB RAM option are the same as 2GB RAM version.

Huawei Honor Holly 3 gets a 5.5-inch HD IPS display (1280×720 pixels) with up to 178-degree viewing angles. It sports 74.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio and comes with 3D texture on back cover. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with EMUI 4.1 on top. This is a dual SIM smartphone that supports 4G VoLTE.

Huawei Honor Holly 3 is powered by an Octa-core Kirin 620 processor, clocked at 1.2GHz. The smartphone sports a 13MP BSI CMOS sensor with f/2.0 aperture on the back. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture and 4P lens. Other features of the front camera include beauty algorithm with ten levels of adjustable settings, and makeup mode.

Huawei Honor Holly 3 is backed by a 3,100mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 1.74 days on average usage. On heavy usage, it is said to last 1.17 days. Connectivity options include 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Bluetooth 4.0, and Micro-USB v2.0. Sensors on the device include Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light sensor, Compass, and G-Sensor. Honor Holly 3 was launched in October along side Honor 8, and Honor 8 Smart smartphones.

