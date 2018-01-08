Honor Blockbuster Days sale: Top discounts on Honor 7X, Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9i and Honor 6X

The Honor Blockbuster Days runs on Amazon India and Flipkart and will end on January 12. The Honor Blockbuster Days runs on Amazon India and Flipkart and will end on January 12.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has started the ‘Honor Blockbuster Days’ sale in India, with attractive discounts being offered on the Honor 7X, Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9i, and Honor 6X. The sale runs on Amazon India and Flipkart and will end on January 12.

Under the ‘Honor Blockbuster Days’ sale, the company’s Honor 7X will be available at No cost EMI option for up to 12 months on Amazon India. Honor 8 Pro meanwhile, can be purchased for Rs 25,990, after a discount of Rs 4000. The premium mid-end smartphone can be bought from both Amazon India and Flipkart. Honor 9i is available for Rs 17,999 on Flipkart, after an instant discount of Rs 2000.

Additionally, there’s an exchange offer valid on the Honor 9i. Honor 6X, on the other hand, has received a Rs 2000 price cut for a limited time period. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999 (down from Rs 11,999), whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant at Rs 11,999 (down from Rs 13,999). It can be purchased from both Amazon India and Flipkart.

Honor 7X specifications

Honor 7X sports a 5.93-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 659 processor, 4GB RAM, and either 32 or 64GB storage options. A microSD card support is also available for memory (up to 256GB) expansion. The battery on the Honor 7X is 3340mAh battery, and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s EMUI on top. On the camera front, Honor 7X has a 16MP+2MP combination on the back, while the selfie camera is 8MP with a display flash option. The 2MP sensor is used for depth-sensing, wide aperture.

Honor 8 Pro specifications

Honor 8 Pro offers a 5.7-inch Quad HD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 960 mobile processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery, and it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat which is based on EMUI 5.1. Honor 8 Pro sports a 12MP (RGB) + 12MP (Monochrome) dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash. The front snapper is an 8MP unit.

Honor 9i specifications

Honor 9i has a 5.9-inch Full HD+ screen with 2160 x 1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The mid ranger is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 659 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.Honor 9i is the first smartphone with four cameras to make it to India. It features 16MP dual lens camera + 2MP lens on the back, while there is a 13MP+2MP front camera set up on the front. Honor 9i runs Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 OS skin on top. It is backed by a 3340 mAh battery.

Honor 6X specifications

Honor 6X offers a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Kirin 655 processor paired with either 3GB (32GB storage) or 4GB RAM (64GB storage). On the camera front, there are dual 12MP + 2MP sensors on the back and an 8MP front-facing snapper. Honor 6X comes with a 3,340 mAh battery pack, and is currently runs on Android 7.1 Nougat.

