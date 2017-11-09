Honor 9i now available in Graphite Black colour option

The highlight of Honor 9i is its dual camera setup on both front and back. The highlight of Honor 9i is its dual camera setup on both front and back.

Honor, Huawei’s e-brand has unveiled Graphite Black colour variant of Honor 9i smartphone. The device will be available on Flipkart along with Honor online store starting November 9. Apart from Graphite Black colour option, Honor 9i can also be bought in Prestige Gold and Aurora Blue colour variant. Honor 9i is priced at Rs 17,999 in India.

“We are truly thankful to all our consumers for making Honor 9i‘s online sales such a resounding success. We are confident that with the introduction of the all-new Graphite Black color, the sales of Honor 9i will receive an even bigger boost. We are now dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of those desirous of owning an Honor 9i in two top selling color options. The encouragement from our consumers motivates us to work harder and strengthen our brand narrative in India,” P. Sanjeev, Vice President Sales said.

The highlight of Honor 9i is its dual camera setup on both front and back. It gets 16MP dual lens camera +2MP lens on the rear, while there is a 13MP+2MP camera set up on the front. The front camera also has a smart selfie toning flash. The 9i sports a metal unibody design. It features a 5.9-inch Full HD+ edge-to-edge Full display with 2160 x 1080 pixels and 2.5D curved glass design on top.

Honor 9i is powered by Huawei’s own Octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 659 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 OS skin on top. This is a 4G VoLTE-enabled phone that supports two SIM cards. Backed by a 3340 mAh battery, it features rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

