Honor 9i (2018), Honor Play launched in China: Specifications, features

Honor has launched the Honor 9i (2018) and the Honor Play smartphones in China. While the Honor Play is pitched as a gaming phone, the Honor 9i (2018) is a revamped version of its Honor 9i launched last year. Honor 9i (2018) is priced at Yuan 1399 (or approx Rs 14,647) for the 64GB variant and the 128GB model is priced at Yuan 1699 (or approx Rs 17,800). Both variants of the Honor 9i (2018) will go on sale in China on June 7. Like the Honor 9i, Honor Play is also available in two variants; one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 64GB variant. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at Yuan 1,999 (or approx Rs 20,936), whereas the 6GB RAM model costs Yuan 2,399 (or approx Rs 25,113). There is no official word on when the company will release the devices in India.

Honor 9i (2018) is an improved version of the original Honor 9i. The improved version sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 screen aspect ratio. And yes, it has a notch above the screen as the iPhone X. Under the hood, there is Huawei’s Kirin 659 processor coupled with either 4GB RAM, either 64GB or 128GB storage, microSD card support (up to 256GB), and a 3000mAh battery. There’s a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary snapper. On the front, you’ll find a 16MP front-facing camera. The phone runs on EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Next up is Honor Play, which is Honor’s first gaming phone. Although it doesn’t look like a gaming phone, it does pack something called “GPU Turbo”. It appears to be a software-related tweak that should help maintain a smooth framerate. Plus, Honor has added “4D” haptic feedback when playing games. Otherwise, it is a regular smartphone.

Speaking of its specifications, Honor Play comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor, either 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and a 3750mAh battery. It runs EMUI 8.1 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The Honor Play sports a 16MP+2MP dual-rear camera configuration, and a 16MP front-facing camera.

