Honor 9 Lite with 5.65-inch FullVision display, four cameras launched in China

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched the Honor 9 Lite smartphone in China. The highlight of the device is its 5.65-inch full display, and dual cameras on front as well as back. Honor 9 Lite runs EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Honor 9 Lite starts at 1199 yuan (Rs 11,600 approx) for the base 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant. The phone is said to go on sale in China on December 26, followed by 14 other countries soon after. This includes India, Russia, and the UK.

Honor 9 Lite gets a 5.65-inch Full HD+ IPS display (1080 x 2160 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone features dual camera setup on the front and back – a combination of 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Other features of the rear camera include PDAF autofocus and LED flash. Honor 9 Lite is powered by Huawei’s Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, clocked at up to 2.36GHz.

Honor 9 Lite with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at 1499 yuan (Rs 14,600 approx), while the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM option of the phone comes at 1799 yuan (Rs 17,500 approx). The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Honor 9 Lite supports a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano) configuration.

Honor 9 Lite is backed by 3,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a standby time of up to 24 hours. The 4G VoLTE-enabled devices supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headset jack. Sensors on Honor 9 Lite include Accelerometer, Ambient Light sensor, Digital compass, and Proximity sensor. Dimensions of Honor 9 Lite are 151×71.9×7.6mm, and it weighs 149 grams.

