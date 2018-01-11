Honor 9 Lite to launch in India soon, will be Flipkart exclusive

Honor 9 Lite is the latest device from the company to feature four cameras and a bezel-less screen. Honor 9 Lite is the latest device from the company to feature four cameras and a bezel-less screen.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is gearing up to launch the Honor 9 Lite smartphone in India. Honor 9 Lite is already listed on Flipkart, though exact launch date is unknown at this point. “Stay tuned for more updates!” reads the listing page on the e-commerce website. Honor 9 Lite is the latest device from the company to feature four cameras and a bezel-less screen. The phone was launched in China in December.

Honor, at the time of Honor 9 Lite’s China launch, said that the phone will be made available in 14 other countries, including India, Russia, and the UK. Honor 9 Lite gets sports a double-sided 2.5D glass body design. It runs EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The device gets a 5.65-inch Full HD+ IPS display (1080 x 2160 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio. Fingerprint scanner is present on the back cover.

Honor 9 Lite features dual camera setup on the front and back, which is also the highlight of the phone. To recall, a similar setup was seen on the company’s Honor 9i which comes at Rs 17,999 and Honor View 10, priced at Rs 29,999 in India. Honor 9 Lite gets a combination of 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens on front and the back. Other features of the rear camera include PDAF autofocus and LED flash.

Honor 9 Lite is powered by Huawei’s Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, clocked at up to 2.36GHz. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant starts at 1199 yuan (Rs 11,600 approx), while 4GB RAM + 32GB internal storage option is priced at 1499 yuan (Rs 14,600 approx). The higher-end 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM version of Honor 9 Lite comes at 1799 yuan (Rs 17,500 approx). The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Honor 9 Lite Flipkart listing suggests the phone will feature 3GB /4GB RAM along with 32GB / 64GB ROM in India, though exact storage combination has not been revealed. We’ll have to wait for official launch to know if Honor decides to stick with three storage variants for India as well.

Honor 9 Lite packs a 3,000mAh battery, claimed to offer a standby time of up to 24 hours. The 4G VoLTE-enabled device supports a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano) configuration. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headset jack. Dimensions of Honor 9 Lite are 151×71.9×7.6mm, and it weighs 149 grams. Sensors on Honor 9 Lite include Accelerometer, Ambient Light sensor, Digital compass, and Proximity sensor.

