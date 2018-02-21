Honor 9 Lite starts receiving Face Unlock feature in India via OTA update

Honor 9 Lite has started receiving the advanced Face Unlock function, making it the cheapest smartphone in India to get facial recognition features. Honor 9 Lite has started receiving the advanced Face Unlock function, making it the cheapest smartphone in India to get facial recognition features.

Honor 9 Lite has started receiving the advanced Face Unlock function, making it the cheapest smartphone in India to get facial recognition features. Huawei has already started rolling the new Face Unlock function via Huawei’s Over the air update (HOTA) in batches and users should receive it by March 5. The Face Unlock made its debut on the company’s Honor View 10, which can be purchased for Rs 29,999.

To enable face recognition, users need to enroll their face by using Face recognition feature in phone settings menu. The front camera detects the positioning between you and the phone and adjusts the direction accordingly. To check the update manually, go to Settings>System Updates.

Honor 9 Lite can be purchased in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the entry-level model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM +64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999. Honor 9 Lite is available exclusively through Flipkart. Speaking of its specifications, Honor 9 Lite has a 5.6-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) display, HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, either 3 or 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB storage. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the back. The phone runs the company’s EMUI 8.0 skin, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Honor 9 Lite is backed by 3000mAh battery. Honor 9 Lite has been marketed as the handset with four cameras, a combination of 13MP+12MP on both front and back.

In our review, we said that the Honor 9 Lite is a stunner in terms of design and looks. We also liked the overall performance of the device and even praised the camera capabilities of the phone. In short, it’s hard to complain about the Honor 9 Lite but unfortunately it was marred by poor battery life.

