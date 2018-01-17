Honor 9 Lite launch in India today: Live stream time, expected price and specs

Honor 9 Lite is set to launch in India today: The live stream starts at 12.30 pm and here’s a look at expected price and specifications. Honor 9 Lite is set to launch in India today: The live stream starts at 12.30 pm and here’s a look at expected price and specifications.

Honor 9 Lite is set to launch in India today, and the phone will be Flipkart exclusive. The company has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi. Honor 9 Lite is expected to be a budget device, though we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation to know more. Honor 9 Lite is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India. Honor previously launched the Honor 9i with four cameras and an 18:9 display for Rs 17,999. Honor will host a live launch event for the same at 12.30 pm. The YouTube video is on Honor India’s official channel on the platform.

Honor 9 Lite gets a dual 2.5D double-sided glass body design, which is also the highlight of the device. Just like the Honor 9i, the Honor 9 Lite features four cameras, a combination of 13MP+2MP lens on both front and rear. Other features of the cameras include bokeh mode, PDAF and flash. It runs the company’s latest EMUI 8.0 skin, based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Honor 9 Lite is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, clocked at up to 2.36GHz. In China, the phone comes in three storage combinations – 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB storage or 4GB RAM+64GB storage. However, based on Flipkart’s banner page, India will get two variants of the Honor 9 Lite: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Honor 9 Lite has a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint scanner is placed at the back. Honor 9 Lite packs a 3,000mAh battery, and claims to offer a standby time of up to 24 hours. The 4G VoLTE-enabled device supports a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano) configuration. Honor 9 Lite will likely compete with mobiles like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K8 Note, and Nokia 6 in India.

