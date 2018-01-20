Honor 9 Lite Flipkart sale starts midnight: Price in India, launch offers, and specifications

Honor 9 Lite gets a 5.65-inch Full HD+ FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It sports a dual 2.5D double-sided glass body design. Honor 9 Lite gets a 5.65-inch Full HD+ FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It sports a dual 2.5D double-sided glass body design.

Honor 9 Lite will go on its first Flipkart sale starting January 21 midnight. The smartphone has been listed on the e-commerce site with a guaranteed Buyback value of up to Rs 7,000. Additionally, people who purchase the device using CitBank credit and debit cards will get 10 per cent cashback. Honor 9 Lite starts at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant, while the higher-end 4GB RAM and 64GB storage options comes at Rs 14,999. Honor 9 Lite can be bought in Sapphire blue, Glacier Grey and Midnight Black colour versions.

Honor 9 Lite gets a 5.65-inch Full HD+ FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It sports a dual 2.5D double-sided glass body design, and the phone ships with a complimentary back cover. Honor 9 Lite has four cameras – two on the front and two at the back. It features a combination of 13MP+2MP sensors on both front and the back. Other features of the cameras include bokeh mode, PDAF and flash. Notably, Honor 9i was Honor’s first smartphone with quad-cameras to launch in India. It was unveiled at Rs 17,999.

Honor 9 Lite is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, clocked at up to 2.36GHz. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Honor 9 Lite was announced in China in December, in three storage combinations – 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB storage or 4GB RAM+64GB storage. Honor 9 Lite runs the company’s latest user-interface EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Honor 9 Lite is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which is said to offer a standby time of up to 24 hours. The 4G VoLTE-enabled device supports a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano) configuration. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headset jack. Dimensions of Honor 9 Lite are 151×71.9×7.6mm, and it weighs 149 grams. Sensors on Honor 9 Lite include Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light sensor, Digital compass, and Proximity sensor.

