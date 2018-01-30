Honor 9 Lite Flipkart sale from 12PM today: Price, specifications, and features

Honor 9 Lite first Flipkart flash sale was held on January 21 midnight. The phone can be bought in Sapphire blue, Glacier Grey and Midnight Black colour options. Honor 9 Lite first Flipkart flash sale was held on January 21 midnight. The phone can be bought in Sapphire blue, Glacier Grey and Midnight Black colour options.

Honor 9 Lite will go on sale on Flipkart from 12 PM today. The smartphone starts at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM+64GB storage option is priced at Rs 14,999. The highlight of Honor 9 Lite is its double-sided 2.5D glass body design. It comes with quad cameras and a FullView display. It runs the company’s latest EMUI 8.0 UI, based on Android 8.0 Nougat. Honor 9 Lite first flash sale was held starting January 21 midnight. The phone can be bought in Sapphire blue, Glacier Grey and Midnight Black colour options.

Honor 9 Lite features a combination of 13MP+2MP lens on both front and rear. The cameras support ‘bokeh’ mode as well, which lets users click pictures with subject in sharp focus while the background is blurred. Other features of the cameras include PDAF and flash. Honor 9 Lite gets a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint scanner is placed at the back.

Honor 9 Lite is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, clocked at up to 2.36GHz. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Honor 9 Lite is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, claimed to offer a standby time of up to 24 hours. The 4G VoLTE-enabled device supports a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano) configuration. In our review, we said Honor 9 Lite is a good buy if you want a stylish phone that offers a decent overall performance and a good camera. It competes with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, M1 A1, and Moto G5s Plus in India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd