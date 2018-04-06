Honor 9 Lite will now be available for flash sale twice a week on Flipkart: Here are details

Honor 9 Lite will be available for bi-weekly flash on Flipkart, confirmed the company. This is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version of Honor 9 Lite. Honor 9 Lite will be available for bi-weekly flash on Flipkart, confirmed the company. This is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version of Honor 9 Lite.

Honor 9 Lite will be available in bi-weekly flash sale and an open sale for the higher-end variant. Honor 9 Lite is currently available on Flipkart.com. The 3GB RAM variant of the Honor 9 Lite will be available for sale every week on Tuesday and Thursday, but in a flash sale model. This means users will have to register before hand for the sale. The more expensive 4GB RAM variant of Honor 9 Lite will be part of an open sale that lasts until April 8, said the company in a press statement.

Honor 9 Lite with 3GB RAM variant has been made available for flash sale exclusively for April 6, alongside the Tuesday and Thursday sales as well. The open sale on the 4GB RAM variant of the Honor 9 Lite comes with an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. This means if a user trades in an older smartphone for the Honor 9 Lite, they can get Rs 2000 extra off on the exchange value price, depending on the condition of the phone.

Honor 9 Lite: Price in India, Specifications

The Honor 9 Lite comes with a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The prices for Honor 9 Lite are Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM version, while the 4GB RAM version costs Rs 14,999. The smartphone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 processor. Huawei’s Honor 9 Lite runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top, which is the company’s own UI.

Also read: Honor 9 Lite review: At Rs 10,999, this is the best budget phone right now

Battery on the Honor 9 Lite is 3000mAh battery. Both variants also come with dual-front and dual-rear cameras, both of which have a 12MP + 13MP configuration. While the 3GB RAM variant provides 32GB of internal memory, 4GB RAM option offers 64GB of internal storage. Storage on both variants can be expanded to 128GB through microSD support. Recently, Huawei has rolled out the Ride Mode via an OTA update for the Honor 9 Lite, and the feature has been integrated with Google Maps. The Honor 9 Lite also has a Face Unlock feature, which was rolled out through a previous OTA update.

