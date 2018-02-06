Honor 9 Lite flash sale today on Flipkart at 12 noon: Price, specifications

Honor 9 lite price India is Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB version. The mobile goes on sale on Flipkart at 12 noon. Honor 9 lite price India is Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB version. The mobile goes on sale on Flipkart at 12 noon.

Honor 9 Lite, the company’s new budget device with four cameras and a full vision 18:9 display will go on flash sale today. Honor 9 Lite is Flipkart exclusive and the sale starts at 12 noon for this smartphone. Honor 9 Lite will be sold in three colour options: Glacier Grey, Black and Sapphire Blue. Honor is going for a flash sale model with this smartphone. Users will have to click on the Notify me option on Flipkart to get an alert on when the sale starts.

Honor 9 Lite is a budget smartphone priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB version is priced Rs 14,999. In terms of design, Honor 9 Lite has a glass unibody, which makes it stand out in the under Rs 15,000 price band. The phone has 2.5D glass on the front and back. It also comes with a 5.65-inch full view display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Honor 9 Lite has four cameras as well similar to the earlier Honor 9i smartphone. The Honor 9i has a higher price tag though. The rear camera is 13MP + 2MP and the front camera combination is the same. Both cameras support ‘bokeh’ mode as well, where the background can be blurred while the user or object is in sharp focus. There is also portrait mode on the Honor 9 Lite. Both cameras come with PDAF and flash.

Also read: Honor 9 Lite review: At Rs 10,999, this is the best budget phone right now

Honor 9 Lite is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor at up to 2.36GHz. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Honor 9 Lite has a 3,000mAh battery battery on board. The Honor 9 Lite is also on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0, which is the company’s own UI. The 4G VoLTE-enabled Honor 9 Lite has a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano) slot.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd