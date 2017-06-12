Honor 9 with 6GB RAM, dual rear camera like Huawei P10 launched

Honor 9 features similar specifications as Huawei P10. Design looks like Xiaomi Mi 6. Honor 9 features similar specifications as Huawei P10. Design looks like Xiaomi Mi 6.

Honor has announced its flagship Honor 9 smartphone in China. The big highlight of Honor 9 is its dual 20-megapxiel (Monochrome) and 12-megapixel (RGB) camera setup at the back, just like the Huawei’s flagship P10.

The dual-camera setup boasts of 2x optical zoom, Laser autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), portrait & bokeh modes, and dual-LED flash.

In terms of specifications, the Honor 9 features same internal specifications as the Huawei P10, except it has totally different design.

Honor 9 features 5.15-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display and Huawei’s own HiSilicon premium Kirin 960 chipset, just like the Huawei P10. It comes in three variants – 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It also gets dual hybrid SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD) slot.

The front camera on Honor 9 is an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat based Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 3200mAh battery with fast charging support.

Unlike Honor 8, the fingerprint sensor has now moved to the front on home button.

Talking about the design, Honor 9 seems inspired from Xiaomi’s Mi 6. The back features similar curved glass design, which Honor says changes colour with light reflection. It comes in four colour options, Blue, Black, Amber Gold and Gray.

Honor 9 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at 2,299 Yuan (approximately Rs 23,000) in China. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant comes at 2,699 Yuan (approximately Rs 27,000). The high-end 128GB with 6GB RAM variant will be available for 2,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 30,000). The smartphone is up for order in China from today and will go on sale on June 16.

