Honor 8 will not get Android 8.0 Oreo update, confirms company on Twitter

The company claims that hardware and software limitations are the reason why the older Honor 8 will not get an update to Android 8.0 Oreo on EMUI 8.0. (File photo of Honor 8) The company claims that hardware and software limitations are the reason why the older Honor 8 will not get an update to Android 8.0 Oreo on EMUI 8.0. (File photo of Honor 8)

Honor 8 will not get Android 8.0 Oreo update from the company. Honor is Huawei’s online only smartphone brand in India. The company confirmed that the older Honor 8 will not get an update on Twitter in response to a customer’s query on the issue. One user named Usha posted on the micro-blogging site asking when she could expect an Android Oreo update for her Honor 8. The user had first posted the question in October 2017, and at the time the company replied that details were awaited. It has now confirmed, there will be no Oreo update for the phone.

The user Usha wrote on January 15, 2017, in response to the earlier conversation, “EMUI 8.0 is released but Honor 8 is still stuck in EMUI 5.0. What gives? neither have we got Oreo.” The company then replied saying that Honor 8 is not compatible with the Android Oreo update. The post by Honor India’s account reads, “We can understand your concern. However, we regret to inform you that Honor 8 is not compatible for Android Oreo update due to hardware and software limitations. We always work for our customers and we are really glad to have you as an Honor customer. Inconvenience is regretted.”

The company claims that hardware and software limitations are the reason why the older Honor 8 will not get an update. However, the reply also says that the Honor 8 will get security patch updates when needed. Honor’s new View 10, upcoming Honor 9 Lite are on EMUI 8.0 with Android 8.0 Oreo software. It remains to be seen whether Honor 8 Pro (last year’s flagship offering for India) and the newly launched Honor 7X will get Android Oreo from the company or not.

Currently the older Honor 8 is retailing at under Rs 13,000 on Amazon India, and this one sports a 5.2-inch display and is powered by the Kirin 950 processor. It has a 12MP dual rear camera with an 8MP front camera. The battery is 3000 mAh and the phone comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable to 128GB. Honor 8 launched in India in 2016 at a price of Rs 29,999.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd