Honor 8 Pro India launch: Live stream, price in India, specifications, and more

Honor, Huawei’s online brand, is expected to launch the Honor 8 Pro in India on Thursday. The company plans to hold a press event in Delhi at 2pm (IST), and you can action the live stream right here.

Honor 8 Pro was launched in China as the V9 earlier this year. The company has been building the hype for the past few days, highlighting the Honor 8 Pro’s dual camera and long battery life. Honor 8 Pro will be high-end smartphone, featuring a 5.7-inch Quad HD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 960 octa-core processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal storage can be further expanded via a microSD card slot.

A dual camera is on the rear, with two 12-megapixel shooters – one is for monochrome and other a RGB lens. The front camera is 8-megapixels for selfies and video calling. It has a 4000mAh battery, Android 7.0 Nougat on board and Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 over the top.

Honor 8 Pro will be directly competing against OnePlus 5, which has been launched in India recently. The smartphone is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB model. The flagship phone comes in 64GB and 128GB internal storage, respectively.

Price and availability details will be shared at the time of launch, but rumor has it the Honor 8 Pro might cost Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Huawei has already announced that the smartphone will be made exclusively on Amazon.in. Interestingly, OnePlus 5 is also available through Amazon.in.

Honor has been a popular brand in China, however, the company is yet to make its presence felt in India. Honor faces some stiff competition from the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and even Samsung.

