Honor 8 Pro, Honor 6X get discounts on Amazon: Here are the new prices

Customers can buy the Honor 8 Pro at a discount of Rs 4,000 from Amazon from December 12 to 19. (File photo of the Honor 8 Pro) Customers can buy the Honor 8 Pro at a discount of Rs 4,000 from Amazon from December 12 to 19. (File photo of the Honor 8 Pro)

Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro have got new price discounts on Amazon India. Customers can avail discounts on the smartphones from December 12 to December 19. Honor 6X can be purchased with a discount of Rs 2000, bringing its final price down to Rs 9,999 for the 32GB variant, while the 64GB variant will be available for Rs 11,999. The Honor 8 Pro will be available for Rs 25,999 after a discount of Rs 4,000.

In terms of specifications, Honor 6X has a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone runs on a HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor from Huawei itself, coupled with a Mali-T830MP2 GPU. Honor 6X comes in two variants: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage or 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. In terms of camera specifications, there are dual 12MP + 2MP sensors on the back and there’s an 8MP front-facing one. Honor 6X comes with a 3,340 mAh battery pack.

Huawei’s answer to taking on OnePlus 5 was the Honor 8 Pro, which has a 5.5-inch Quad HD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. This smartphone too has a dual 12MP camera, the primary one being an RGB sensor and the second is a monochrome sensor. Huawei’s own Kirin 960 chipset powers the Honor 8 Pro coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone has a 4000 mAh battery.

“We feel the consumers will realise that this is a great opportunity to avail premium smartphones with advanced specifications in the given price band. The products are certainly value for money, and the offers- our way of extending gratitude to Honor’s loyal consumers,” P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales for Huawei India said in a press statement.

The company has just launched the Honor 7X just last week, starting at a price of Rs 12,999 for the base variant. The smartphone comes with a 5.93-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, an upgraded processor and dual-cameras just like the Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro. Honor says it has no plans of discontinuing the Honor 6X in the Indian market for now.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd