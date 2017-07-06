Honor 8 Pro first impressions: Big, powerful, and alternative to OnePlus 5

Honor 8 Pro has been launched in India, and here are our my first impressions. Honor 8 Pro has been launched in India, and here are our my first impressions.

Huawei, the world’s third largest smartphone maker is serious about the Indian market. The company known for its P and Mate series has launched its new smartphone under the Honor, which is an online-only selling brand.

It’s called the Honor 8 Pro, which the company claims to be its best. From an attractive metal bodied design to the impressive spec sheet, this is a phone that should be compared to the iPhone 7 Plus and HTC U 11 – not just the OnePlus 5. Oh yes, it has a dual-rear camera setup as well.

A year back, Honor 8 made dual rear cameras a thing to talk about on a premium mid-end smartphone. With the Honor 8 Pro, the company takes everything we loved about the Honor 8 and introduces a few teaks here and there — and a different design.

But there’s a lot of pressure on Huawei’s shoulder, especially when competitors like Samsung and Apple are already offering some solid options in the market. I got to briefly try the new Honor 8 Pro at the launch event, and here are my first impressions.

Honor 8 Pro Design, display

Here’s a shocker: Honor 8 Pro doesn’t look like Honor 8, which could be good or bad thing. I loved the Honor 8 because it appeared to be more expensive than it was projected to be. Honor 8 was a fingerprint magnet and a slippery phone as well, something I personally don’t like about the design.

With the Honor 8 Pro, the design has definitely evolved. Gone is a glass-backed design for a metal back. Well, mostly better looking. In fact, it’s the nicest phone I’ve seen over a long time.

For a phone that’s big, Honor 8 Pro felt less slippery. For a phone that’s big, Honor 8 Pro felt less slippery.

Honor 8 Pro is more brushed, gives off an illusion of being just perfect. For a phone that’s big, it felt less slippery. And it’s easy to carry in one hand, which is more important you might think. I should mention that the phone seemed a big heavy to hold, though I don’t see it as a caveat. It comes in two colours: Midnight Black and Navy Blue. Go for the Navy Blue one, it is beyond the good looks.

Honor 8 Pro sports a 5.7-inch display and a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Honor 8 Pro sports a 5.7-inch display and a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.

Honor 8 Pro sports a 5.7-inch display and a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The display is stunning to look at, delivering crisp text and images, vibrant colours and great viewing angles. It’s hard to complain about a gorgeous screen– literally. Though I found the display to be a bit reflective. Bummer? Not really

Honor 8 Pro Processor, battery and storage

Honor 8 Pro has a Kirin 960 chipset and 6GB RAM that combination should provide lag free performance. I’ve yet to put the Honor 8 Pro through its paces, but I have no complaints when it comes to performance. Apps loaded quickly, and general swiping proved to be slick on a device.

The phone features a 4,000mAh battery, larger than the 3,300mAh unit inside the OnePlus 5. I’ve yet to test this, but I’ll be sure to do so in my full review. There’s support for fast charging, which is now standard among all the premium smartphones.

Huawei is bringing the 128GB version exclusive to India, and there’s a microSD slot on the Honor 8 Pro.

Honor 8 Pro Dual camera

Honor 8 Pro has two rear cameras, one colour, one monochrome sensor, both of which are 12-megapixel. Like the Honor 8, they will be able to capture depth of field for bokeh effect. In my short time spent with the device, the camera shoots images very quickly. Photo quality is impressive to say the least.

Honor 8 Pro has two rear cameras, one colour, one monochrome sensor, both of which are 12-megapixel. Honor 8 Pro has two rear cameras, one colour, one monochrome sensor, both of which are 12-megapixel.

One thing that sadly is missing is the lack of optical image stabilisation from the Honor 8 Pro. The phone also has an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter, which in my limited testing, fared reasonably well. I’m keen to pit Honor 8 Pro’s cameras against OnePlus 5, which also has a dual rear cameras setup.

One thing that sadly is missing is the lack of optical image stabilisation from the Honor 8 Pro. One thing that sadly is missing is the lack of optical image stabilisation from the Honor 8 Pro.

Honor 8 Pro Software

Honor 8 Pro is powered by Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat mobile operating system. There is EMUI 5.1 over the top, and although it has been tweaked a bit, it still feels overloaded. Sure, it doesn’t feel as good as Xiaomi’s MIUI but the interface is not sluggish.

Honor 8 Pro early conclusion

Honor 8 Pro appears to be a fine device that tries to be appeal to a larger audience. At Rs 29,999, Honor 8 Pro is also affordable than OnePlus 5 which starts at Rs 32,999 and goes up to Rs 37,999. In my opinion it’s a real alternative to OnePlus 5. I’ll advice you to read my review of Honor 8 Pro, which should go live in a week or so.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd