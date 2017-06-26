Honor 8 Pro coming to India on July 6, will be Amazon exclusive

Honor 8 Pro will be launched in India on July 6 via Amazon.in Honor 8 Pro will be launched in India on July 6 via Amazon.in

Honor 8 Pro will be officially launched in India on July 6. Amazon India has started teasing the phone with a dedicated page on its site. There’s the Notify Me option as well, which when clicked, will ask users to login using their Amazon account. The dedicated page simply shows that the phone will be exclusive to Amazon when it goes on sale next month.

Earlier last week, Huawei’s online Honor brand had announced the Honor 8 Pro in India. So while the company did reveal the full details about the phone, including its specifications, it didn’t announce the price and availability. We’ve known for a while that the Honor 8 will be launched in India in the first week of July, as Honor plans to bring OnePlus 5 competitor to the market. Honor 8 Pro, which was launched as the V9 in China, will be a high-end smartphone.

It features a 5.7-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. The phone is powered by the company’s Kirin 960 processor coupled with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and microSD support. Honor 8 Pro runs Android 7.0 Nougat based on Huawei’s custom EMUI 5.1 improved skin. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The biggest highlight of the phone will be its dual rear cameras. Honor 8 Pro comes with two 12-megapixel rear sensors , one is RGB lens and while the other takes photos in monochrome. There’s an 8-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies and video calls.

Read more: Huawei to launch Honor 8 Pro in India next month, wants to open exclusive stores

Honor 8 Pro, when hits the market next month, will be facing tough competition from OnePlus 5. The latter phone has received positive response from critics and consumers alike. OnePlus 5 features the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage options, dual rear cameras, Android 7.0 Nougat, and a 3300mAh battery inside. The phone starts at Rs 32,999 and goes up to Rs 37,999.

