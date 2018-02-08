Honor 7X with 64GB storage now available offline: Here’s the price

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced the availability of Honor 7X smartphone in offline stores at Rs 15,999. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced the availability of Honor 7X smartphone in offline stores at Rs 15,999.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced the availability of Honor 7X smartphone in offline stores at Rs 15,999. Do note that only the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant of Honor 7X will be up for grabs offline, starting February 9 in Honor partner stores across India. The offline pricing is the same as the online pricing. Honor 7X (64GB) can be bought in blue and black colour options.

Honor 7X comes in a 4GB RAM+32GB storage option as well, priced at Rs 12,999. The smartphone is only available online, exclusively on Amazon India. Honor 7X ships 12-month standard warranty, six months warranty on battery and charger adaptor as well as three months warranty on charger, data cable.

“We are excited to announce that consumers will now be able to get their hands on our superstar smartphone across and have the pleasure of owning one of the best dual camera budget smartphones. Honor 7X will be available at Honor authorized stores and resellers across India starting February 9,” said P Sanjeev, Vice-President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group in a press statement.

Honor 7X features a 5.9-inch FHD+ Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone sports a metal unibody design, and dual rear cameras (16MP+2MP) with PDAF and LED flash. The front camera is an 8MP one with flash. Honor 7X is powered by an Octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 659 processor and it supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 3340mAh battery and runs the company’s EMUI 5.1 custom skin, based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Honor 7X supports hybrid dual-SIM slots.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd