Honor 7X coming to India next month, likely to be priced aggressively

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will launch its Honor 7X in India by December. The information directly comes from George Zhao, Global President, Honor. The smartphone will also be made available through offline channels in the country.

“We will launch Honor 7X in December at such a price that it will have no competitor in that segment,” Zhao said while unveiling the company’s roadmap for the Indian market at an event in Chengdu, China. In an interview with IANS, Zhao further mentioned that Honor will soon include Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities into its smartphones, and the company’s increasing focus on both offline and online retail will further improve the brand’s presence in India.

“We have the capability to outcompete other dominating players in the Indian smartphone market in terms of quality, but our marketing efforts need to improve,” Zhao added. The company intends to aggressively promote the Honor 7X when it arrives next month in India.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Honor 7X is its 5.93-inch FHD display and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by Huwei’s own Kirin 659 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. It is backed by a 3340mAh battery and the phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 over the top. On the camera front, it houses a dual-camera setup, featuring a combination of 16MP and 2MP secondary shooters. On the front is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

In China, Honor 7X was launched in three variants – 32GB model priced at 1,299 yuan (or approx Rs 12,890), 64GB model priced at 1,700 yuan ( or approx Rs 16,750), and the top-end model with 128GB at 1,999 yuan ( or approx Rs 19,799). Honor 7X is the successor to the Honor 6X, which was first launched in India earlier this year.

Huawei last month launched its Honor 9i in India. It’s one of the first few smartphones in the market to feature four cameras. Priced at Rs 17,999, Honor 9i competes directly with Oppo’s F5, Xiaomi’s Mi A1 , and Motorola’s Moto G5s Plus.

