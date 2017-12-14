Honor 7X sale on Amazon at 12 PM today: Price in India, features, specs

Honor 7X’s highlight is the dual rear camera at the back and a full display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Honor 7X’s highlight is the dual rear camera at the back and a full display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Honor 7X will go on its second flash sale on Amazon India at 12 PM today. People who purchase the phone using SBI card will get an instant discount of Rs 1,200. Airtel will give 90GB free data at 15GB per recharge for six recharges of Rs 349. Postpaid Airtel users who buy the Honor 7X will get 15GB data for six months on Infinity 499 plan. Additionally, users can download and sign in to the Kindle app and get 80 per cent off (up to Rs 300) on eBooks.

Honor 7X is a successor to the Honor 6X, which was launched at CES in January this year. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage version, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. Honor 7X was unveiled along side the flagship Honor View 10 smartphone at a global launch event in London earlier this month. First sale for Honor 7X was conducted on December 7 on Amazon.

Honor 7X can be bough in three colour options – black, blue or gold. Honor 7X’s highlight is the dual rear camera at the back and a full display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Honor 7X has a 5.93-inch FHD+ resolution display, and the phone is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 659 processor. The smartphone supports expandable storage support up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, Honor 7X has a 16MP+2MP combination on the back, while the selfie camera is 8MP with a display flash option. The 2MP sensor is used for depth-sensing, wide aperture. Honor 7X’s rear camera has a bokeh mode as well. Honor 7X is backed by a 3340mAh battery, and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s EMUI on top.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd