Honor 7X Red Limited Edition listed on Amazon India: Price and features

Honor 7X Red Limited Edition variant is now listed on Amazon India for Rs 12,999. There’s no word on when the smartphone will go on sale, though those interested can click on the ‘Notify me’ option on Amazon to get notified when the limited edition Red colour option of Honor 7X becomes available. Honor 7X Red Limited Edition was launched by the company last month. Apart from India, the version will also available in the US, Russia and Western European markets including the UK, Spain, Italy, France, and Germany.

Honor 7X was unveiled in India in December in two colour variants – Gold, Black and Blue. The phone is Amazon exclusive and it starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 15,999. Honor 7X’s highlight is the dual rear camera at the back and a full display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Honor 7X has a 5.93-inch FHD+ resolution display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Honor 7X is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 659 processor, comes with 4GB RAM coupled with 32/64GB storage options. The smartphone has expandable storage support up to 256GB as well. On the camera front, Honor 7X has a 16MP+2MP combination on the back, while the selfie camera is 8MP with a display flash option. The 2MP sensor is used for depth-sensing, wide aperture.

Honor 7X’s rear camera has a bokeh mode, a wide aperture mode as well, along with a manual option where users can tinker with the settings including ISO, white balance, etc. The battery on the Honor 7X is 3,340mAh battery, and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s EMUI on top.

