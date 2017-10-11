Honor 7X with dual rear cameras, Android Nougat launched in China

Huawei sub-brand Honor today launched Honor 7X in China, as promised. Huawei sub-brand Honor today launched Honor 7X in China, as promised.

Huawei sub-brand Honor today launched Honor 7X in China, as promised. Last year’s Honor 6X successor brings improvements with regards to overall features and technical specifications. Honor 7X starts at 1,299 yuan (approximately Rs 12,890) for 32GB variant and goes up to 1,999 yuan (approximately Rs 19,799) for 128GB internal storage. Honor 7X goes on sale in its home country starting October 17 with multiple colour options: Gold, Aurora Blue and Black. The pre-order, however, starts today.

Similar to its predecessor, Honor 7X flaunts a metal unibody measuring 7.6mm in thickness and weighing 165g. It comes with 2,160 x 1,080 pixels stretched across a 5.93-inch Full HD surface with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.D curved glass. It’s powered by an eight-core Kirin 659 processor bundled with Mali-T830 GPU for graphics. Furthermore, it packs 4GB of RAM and multiple expandable storage options: 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. It runs the company’s Emotion UI 5.1 on top of Android Nougat.

Successor to Honor 6X, it’s a dual-SIM phone that carries two Nano slots but no dedicated memory card slot for storage expansion. So, users need to compromise on one of the SIM slots for storage expansion unless they are happy with the internal storage. On the photography front, it houses 16MP+2MP dual rear camera with LED flash. Up front is a 8MP selfie camera. The fingerprint scanner sits on the rear while a 3,340mAh battery is packed under the hood.

Honor 7X is expected to arrive in India either late December or early January next year.

