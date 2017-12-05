Honor 7X from Huawei to launch globally today: Expected price in India, specifications, etc

Honor 7X from Huawei will launch globally today, the company will confirm the India price for the smartphone as well. Honor 7X from Huawei will launch globally today, the company will confirm the India price for the smartphone as well.

Huawei’s online only brand Honor is expected to introduce its new Honor 7X smartphone for the Indian market. Honor is hosting a global launch event for the 7X smartphone in London; the flagship Honor V10 is also expected to be showcased at the event. However, the company is currently accepting registrations only for the Honor 7X on Amazon India. The phone will go on sale from December 7.

Honor 7X is a mid-range smartphone and a successor to the Honor 6X, which was launched at CES in January this year. The Honor 7X smartphone is already available in China and price for the 32GB variant was 1299 Yuan which comes to Rs 12,900, while the 64GB variant was priced at 1700 Yuan, which comes to Rs 17,000. However, given that the Honor 6X was priced under Rs 15,000 when it launched for both the 32 and 64GB variant, we can expect the company to stick to a similar pricing for the new phone.

In terms of specifications and features, Honor 7X’s highlight is the dual rear camera at the back just like previous phone, though this has a very 2017 design with is a full display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Honor 7X has a 5.93-inch FHD+ resolution display with 18:9 aspect ratio which has become popular across smartphone price bands in India. Honor 9i was another phone the company launched with a bigger full vision display, though that smartphone has dual cameras on the front and back.

Honor 7X is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 659 processor, comes with 4GB RAM coupled with 32/64/128GB storage options. India will see the 32GB and 64GB variant being launched. On the camera front, Honor 7X has a 16MP+2MP combination on the back, while the selfie camera is 8MP with a display flash option. The 2MP sensor is used for depth-sensing, wide aperture. Honor 7X’s rear camera has a bokeh mode, a wide aperture mode as well, along with a manual option where users can tinker with the settings including ISO, white balance, etc. The battery on the Honor 7X is 3340mAh battery, and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s EMUI on top.

Coming to the flagship Honor V10, which is also expected to be showcased at the event, this one has a 5.99-inch FHD+ display as well and is powered by the Kirin 970 processor which also has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for improved AI performance on the phone. This one has 16MP+20MP rear camera, which makes it a competitor for the OnePlus 5T.

The front camera is 13MP and the smartphone is powered by Android 8.0 with EMUI 8.0 on top and has a 3750 mAh battery. The Honor V10 has already been introduced in the China market, and we will have to wait and see if this launches for India as well.

Disclaimer: The author is in London attending Honor 7X global launch at the invite of Huawei India, which is paying for travel and accommodation.

