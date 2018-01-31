Honor 7X to get Face Unlock, AR Lens for front camera with latest update: Report

Honor 7X users will be able to enable Face Unlock by going in to Settings > Security and privacy > Face Unlock. Honor 7X users will be able to enable Face Unlock by going in to Settings > Security and privacy > Face Unlock.

Honor 7X has started receiving a new software update that brings with it Face Unlock feature, AR Lens to selfie camera, optimisations to Weather app, January security patch, and more. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor introduced Face Unlock with Honor 10 View. The company had promised the feature will make it to Honor 7X as well. Now a report in The Android Soul claims that the over-the-air (OTA) update is rolling out to Chinese Honor 7X variants, which have the model number AL10. It comes with build number B192.

The Face Unlock feature lets users unlock their smartphone by looking at it. It is essentially an additional biometric authentical tool, in addition to the fingerprint sensor. Honor 7X users will be able to enable Face Unlock by going in to Settings > Security and privacy > Face Unlock. The update also adds a new smart lock screen notifications feature that lets users hide notifications on their lock screen. To activate, just go in to Settings > Security and Privacy > Face Unlock > Smart lock screen notifications.

Honor 7X will AR Lens for front camer as well, with the latest update. Using AR Lens, Honor 7X users can modify backgrounds as well as add effects while taking selfies. To start using AR Lens, open Camera app, click on Modes and tap AR Lens. Finally, the optimisations to Weather app improved accuracy of city names.

Honor 7X was launched in India in December 2017 at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the base 32GB storage model. The 64GB variant of Honor 7X costs Rs 15,999. Honor 7X’s highlight is the dual rear camera (16MP+2MP) at the back and a full display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Honor 7X is powered by the company’s Kirin 650 octa-core processor and it supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Honor 7X gets a 5.93-inch FHD+ resolution display. The selfie camera is an 8MP one with a display flash option. Honor 7X’s front and rear camera support bokeh mode.

