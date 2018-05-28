Honor 7X starts getting Android 8.0 Oreo update in India

Honor has announced that the Honor 7X will get EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo in India. Honor has announced that the Honor 7X will get EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo in India.

Honor has announced that the Honor 7X will get the company’s latest EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The Android Oreo rollout for Honor 7X will enable popular features like picture-in-picture, notification dots and brings improved battery optimization. This follows the company’s initial rollout of Android Oreo for the Honor 7X, which started from April 30 in the US.

Through EMUI 8.0, Honor 7X users wll be able to operate a quick shortcut menu from app icons, as well as new floating navigation dock, and an updated setting menus and phone manager. In addition, the updated OS means that the Honor 7X will now receive Face Unlock, alongside integration with a user’s LinkedIn account. If users do not automatically receive the update, they can check through Settings>Update>System Update>Check for Update.

Three new features that have been recently added to Android 8.0 Oreo update on the Honor 7X. These include ‘Ride mode’, that alerts callers that the receiver is driving and unable to answer calls, as well as a shortcut to Paytm. This will allow users to register a unique fingerprint, that redirects the phone to the Paytm payments page, thereby simplifying UPI payment options.

In addition, Honor 7X users will be able to experience uninterrupted gameplay through the phone’s Game Suite. Under Game Suite, users will be able to choose from five different modes, that balance the power consumption and battery performance, while also ensuring that alerts and calls do not interfere with the gaming experience.

Honor 7X was launched in India in December last year. Featuring a 5.93-inch FHD+ display, this phone offers a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Running Huawei’s Kirin 659 processor, it is paired with 4GB RAM and 3340mAh battery. This phone comes with two storage options: 32GB/64GB memory, both of which can be expanded by microSD support. Honor 7X features a 16MP + 2MP dual-rear camera with PDAF and LED flash, and an 8MP selfie lens. While the 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, the Honor 7X’s 64GB variant costs Rs 15,999.

