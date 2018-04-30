Honor 7X Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 rollout begins today

Honor 7X will start receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update from April 30, which is today. Honor 7X will start receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update from April 30, which is today.

Honor 7X will start receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update from April 30, which is today. The update is currently being rolled out in the US, informs the company through its Twitter account. There’s no information on when the Honor 7X will be getting EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, in India. Honor 7x was introduced in December 2017 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

EMUI 8.0 brings with it a number of new options on the Honor 7X, including a quick shortcut menu from app icons, new floating navigation dock, updated setting menu and phone manager, seamless LinkedIn integration and Face Unlock, etc. Being updated to Android 8.0 Oreo, users will be able to explore picture-in-picture mode (PiP) mode, improved notifications for apps and battery optimisation. To check for the update, Honor 7X users will have to go to Settings>Update>System Update>Check for Update.

Speaking of its specifications, Honor 7X comes with a 5.93-inch FHD+ display, and an 18:9 screen aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB internal storage. A microSD card slot is also built-in. On the camera front, Honor 7X features a 16MP + 2MP dual-rear camera with PDAF and LED flash, as well as an 8MP selfie lens. The Honor 7X 32GB storage variant is available at Rs 12,999, while its 64GB storage option retails at Rs 15,999.

