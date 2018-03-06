Honor 7C to launch in China on March 12, will feature dual rear camera

Honor 7C, a new variant of the Honor 7X smartphone from Huawei’s online-only brand will be launched in China on March 12. (File photo of Honor 7X) Honor 7C, a new variant of the Honor 7X smartphone from Huawei’s online-only brand will be launched in China on March 12. (File photo of Honor 7X)

Honor 7C, a new variant of the Honor 7X smartphone from Huawei’s online-only brand will be launched in China on March 12. Honor’s poster for the upcoming Honor 7C launch has been shared online. The poster also reveals some crucial details about the upcoming phone including the display size. The Honor 7X was launched in India in December and comes with a metal body, full view display along with dual rear cameras.

According to the invite, which has been shared by GizChina, Honor 7C will launch on March 12 with a 5.99-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display, dual-SIM, microSD slot, dual rear camera, face recognition feature along with image beautification option on the front camera as well. Portrait mode will likely be a part of the Honor 7C’s camera as well.

The report adds the 5.99-inch display will have HD resolution (1440 x 720 pixels) with a 1.8Ghz clocked octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The rear camera will have a 13MP+2MP combination. The Honor 7X has 16MP+2MP rear camera. The battery on Honor 7C will be 2900mAh with Android 8.0 Oreo powering the device. The phone will launch in black, gold, blue colour options.

In India, the Honor 7X is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 32GB variant while the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. Honor 7X is powered by the Kirin 650 octa-core processor from Huawei and comes with a 5.93-inch FHD+ display. It also sports a bigger 3340 mAh battery and runs the latest Android 8.0 Oreo smartphone. Honor later rolled out the facial recognition feature for the 7X smartphone in India as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd