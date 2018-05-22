Honor 7A, Honor 7C vs Redmi 5, Redmi 5A: Specifications and features comparison

Honor 7A, Honor 7C – new affordable phones with dual rear cameras – have been launched in India. Honor 7A, Honor 7C – new affordable phones with dual rear cameras – have been launched in India.

Priced starting at Rs 8,999, the phones compete with Xiaomi's Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A, which is the third bestselling smartphone globally in March, according to Counterpoint. Honor 7A and Honor 7C ship with features like Face Unlock, Full View display, dual rear camera setup, and more. The price goes up to Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant of Honor 7C. Honor 7A will be exclusively available on Flipkart, while Honor 7C is Amazon exclusive in India.

In terms of specifications, Honor 7C has a bigger 5.99-inch screen, compared to 5.7-inch on the Honor 7A. Honor 7C is powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC, same as the Redmi 5. Honor 7A, on the other hand, packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. The rest of the specifications and features of the two Honor phones are the same. Let us take a look at how Honor 7A, Honor 7C fare against Xiaomi’s Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A.

Honor 7A, Honor 7C: Price in India, sale date

Honor 7A is priced at Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage option. The sale for the smartphone starts 12:00 noon of May 29 on Flipkart. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant of Honor 7C will be available at Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM+64GB storage option costs Rs 11,999. Both the models can be bought on Amazon from May 31, starting 12:00 noon. The devices sport an aluminum unibody design and will be available in three colour options – Blue, Black and Gold.

Honor 7A, Honor 7C: Specifications and features

Honor 7A and Honor 7C are among the most affordable smartphones in India with dual rear cameras. Both the devices come with similar specifications, except for the display size, processor and storage configurations. The screen has aspect ratio of 18:9, which means thin bezels on the sides. Honor 7A is more affordable and it comes with a smaller 5.7-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixels) IPS LCD display. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, compared to Snapdragon 425 on the Redmi 5A. It will be sold in 3GB RAM+32GB storage option.

Honor 7A and Honor 7C ship with features like Face Unlock, Full View display, dual rear camera setup, and more.

Honor 7C has a 5.99-inch HD+ display, and it comes with the Snapdragon 450 processor. Both the smartphones run the company’s EMUI 8.0 UI and sport rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Honor 7A and Honor 7C feature 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras with geo-tagging and touch focus features. The front shooter is 8MP with f/2.2 aperture and smart soft light LED. The rear camera includes support for depth of filed.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets a 5.7-inch HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Thanks to EMUI 8.0’s fifth-generation smart battery software, the 3,000 mAh battery on the two phones is said to last a whole day, even with heavy usage. Other smart features include Navigation Dock, Three-finger Screenshot, One-click split, etc. Honor 7A and Honor 7C support facial recognition technology, allowing users to unlock phone by looking at it. Though the specifications and features of the two new Honor phones seem impressive on paper, we will have to review the devices to know how the phones perform in real life.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Redmi 5: Price in India, sale

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, which has been dubbed as ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ by the company has been one of the bestselling smartphones globally in March. The next sale for the budget phone starts at 12 PM on May 24. Redmi 5A is priced at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage option, while the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model costs Rs 6,999. Xiaomi Redmi 5 is available in three storage configurations – 2GB RAM+16GB storage at Rs 7,999, 3GB RAM+32GB storage at Rs 8,999 and 4GB RAM+64GB storage at Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Redmi 5: Features and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is targeted towards first-time smartphone buyers, as we noted in our review. It is a complete smartphone which offers a fast performance, superior camera when compared to competition. Redmi 5A has a metal unibody design similar to that of its predecessor Redmi 4. It is important to note that Redmi 5A does not offer a fingerprint sensor, so the phone is not the best option for those looking for the feature.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 5A has a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The screen has a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, instead of 18:9 display as seen on newer devices. Redmi 5A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. In our review, we said Redmi 5A does not show signs of lag when it comes to everyday tasks. However, the device is not meant to handle heavy graphics-heavy games like Real Racing 3 and Asphalt 8.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, which has been dubbed as 'Desh ka Smartphone' by the company has been one of the bestselling smartphones globally in March.

Redmi 5A supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which lasts for two days with average to heavy usage. Coming to camera, Redmi 5A sports a 13MP rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF. It is capable of taking detailed pictures in bright daylight, though it flatters in low light.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets a 5.7-inch HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone has a metal unibody design, is lightweight and easy to use with one hand. Performance is not a problem on Redmi 5 thanks to Snapdragon 450 processor. The phone can handle most daily tasks easily and we did not encounter any freezing or lag on the device during our review period. The battery is 3,300mAh one.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 features dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP+5MP, with LED flash. The camera is fast and autofocus works accurately, as we noted in our review. The front shooter is 5MP with selfie flash. Both Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A run the company’s MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

