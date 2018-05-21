Honor 7A, Honor 7C to launch in India tomorrow: How to watch live, start time, specs, etc

Honor 7A and Honor 7C will launch in India on May 22, which is tomorrow. Here’s how you can watch the live event. Honor 7A and Honor 7C will launch in India on May 22, which is tomorrow. Here’s how you can watch the live event.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is expected to launch two new smartphones – the Honor 7A and Honor 7C in India on May 22, which is tomorrow. The two smartphones will feature 18:9 aspect ratio displays, dual rear-facing cameras, and mid-end specifications. Both smartphones are a part of the company’s new Honor 7 series, which will target the budget shopper. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30am IST. You can watch the live stream, or else check out our live blog. Here’s everything you need to know about the Honor 7A and Honor 7A.

Honor 7A and Honor 7C launch event: When is it and where is it?

Both the Honor 7A and Honor 7C will be made official in India on May 22, which is tomorrow. The event will begin at 11:30am IST. The media invite offers a first look at the event and features the tagline: “Join us on May 22 to discover the perfect combination of camera and style”. The event invite specifically asks attendees to witness the launch of new phones from the Honor 7 series

Honor 7A and Honor 7C launch event: How to watch live?

In line with the company’s past events in India, Honor will stream the live event through its official YouTube channel, as well as Facebook page. And for those unable to watch, indianexpress.com will be there live, providing full coverage of the announcements.

Honor 7A and Honor 7C launch event: What to expect?

At the event, we will hear more about the Honor 7A and Honor 7C smartphones. The phones will be positioned as alternatives to the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5 – two of the most popular smartphones in the mid-end segment. Evidently, both the Honor 7A and Honor 7A are expected to cost in the sub-Rs 10,000 price bracket. The devices are said to be Flipkart exclusive in India.

Honor 7A sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display (720 x 1440p) with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. A microSD card slot is also there, with support up to 256GB. The phone runs on EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. As expected, Honor 7A comes with dual rear-facing cameras (13MP + 2MP), an 8MP front-facing camera with a selfie flash, as well as a Face recognition feature. The handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

Honor 7C features a 5.99-inch HD+ display (720 x 1440p) with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor, paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is also there for memory expansion (up to 256GB). The device runs on EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It features a 3000mAh battery, as well as fingerprint sensor on the back. Honor 7C boasts dual rear-facing cameras (13MP + 2MP), and an 8MP front-facing camera with a selfie flash. The front-facing camera supports a face unlock feature.

