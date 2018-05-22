Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Honor 7A, Honor 7C India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications

Huawei Honor 7A and Honor 7C smartphones LIVE UPDATES from launch: Here's a look at expected price, features of the two new Honor phones.

Written by Shruti Dhapola , Anuj Bhatia | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2018 11:37:15 am
Honor 7A and Honor 7C smartphones from Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will launch in India today. The Honor 7A and 7C will be Flipkart exclusive in India and sport a full view display with 18:9 aspect ratio. They will also come with a dual-rear camera on board. The Honor 7A and Honor 7C smartphones will likely be priced under Rs 10,000 and we will have to see if Honor launches these phones in multiple variants.

Honor is hosting a livestream for the event as well on its YouTube channel as well as its official Facebook page. The Honor 7A and Honor 7C launch will take place at 11.30 AM IST in Delhi in India. The Honor 7 series is launching after the company recently introduced the Honor 10 in the market, which has a dual-rear camera, 18:9 aspect ratio display with a focus on the camera being driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

Also read: Honor 7A, Honor 7C India launch today: How to watch live stream, timings and more

The Honor 7A and Honor 7C series will run on EMUI 8.0 with Android 8.0 Oreo and come with a face unlock feature as well. The Honor 7C will be the bigger phone in the series with a 5.99-inch HD+ display (720p resolution) and the Honor 7A will have a slightly smaller 5.7-inch HD+ display (720p). Both phones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series processor. We will have more details once the phones are launched.

Live Blog

Highlights

    11:36 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Honor 7A, Honor 7C launch to start soon

    Honor 7C and Honor 7A launch will start soon. For now it looks like the company is highlighting the Face Unlock feature at the event. 

    11:31 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Huawei Honor 7C: Expected specifications

    Honor 7A and Honor 7C will launch in India soon, though quite a few details about the specifications are already known. The Honor 7C  has a 5.99-inch HD+ display (720 x 1440p) with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The processsor is Snapdragon 450 with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage. Honor 7C runs EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.  Battery is 3000mAh. There are dual rear cameras with 13MP + 2MP) specifications and an 8MP front camera. The Honor 7C will also come with a Face Unlock feature. 

    11:21 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Honor 7A and Honor 7C: Likely to compete with Redmi 5 series

    Honor 7A and 7A are budget smartphones, though the company has packed them with the latest features like a dual-rear camera, 18:9 aspect ratio full view display, the latest Face Unlock feature and more. The smartphones will likely be priced under Rs 10,000 in India in order to compete with the Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5A smartphones which have become best-sellers in the budget category. It remains to be seen how mny of Honor 7A and 7C are launched. 

    11:19 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Honor 7A, Honor 7C: Launch timings

    Honor 7A and 7C's launch in India will start 11.30 AM IST. The link for the YouTube video is available below.  

    Huawei's Honor 7A, Honor 7C are the two new budget smartphone from Huawei's online-only brand Honor. Honor 7A and 7C are designed to compete with Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A with their new dual-rear cameras and an 18:9 aspect ratio Full View Display. We will have to wait and see how Honor will price the two new phones.

