Honor 7A, Honor 7C India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications

Honor 7A and Honor 7C smartphones from Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will launch in India today. The Honor 7A and 7C will be Flipkart exclusive in India and sport a full view display with 18:9 aspect ratio. They will also come with a dual-rear camera on board. The Honor 7A and Honor 7C smartphones will likely be priced under Rs 10,000 and we will have to see if Honor launches these phones in multiple variants.

Honor is hosting a livestream for the event as well on its YouTube channel as well as its official Facebook page. The Honor 7A and Honor 7C launch will take place at 11.30 AM IST in Delhi in India. The Honor 7 series is launching after the company recently introduced the Honor 10 in the market, which has a dual-rear camera, 18:9 aspect ratio display with a focus on the camera being driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

The Honor 7A and Honor 7C series will run on EMUI 8.0 with Android 8.0 Oreo and come with a face unlock feature as well. The Honor 7C will be the bigger phone in the series with a 5.99-inch HD+ display (720p resolution) and the Honor 7A will have a slightly smaller 5.7-inch HD+ display (720p). Both phones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series processor. We will have more details once the phones are launched.