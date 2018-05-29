Honor 7A first flash sale on Flipkart at 12 noon today: Price starts at Rs 8,999

Honor 7A first flash sale on Flipkart at 12 noon today. Honor 7A first flash sale on Flipkart at 12 noon today.

Honor 7A, the new budget smartphone from Huawei’s Honor brand, will go on its first flash sale today on Flipkart.com. The Honor 7A flash sale will start at 12 Noon at Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The smartphone will be sold in Black, Gold and Blue colour options. Honor 7A is one of the new budget phones; Honor 7C the other new phone from the company will go on sale from May 31 on Amazon India.

Honor says the Honor 7A will also be available at No Cost EMI with HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI Cards. Customers will also get Rs 2,200 cashback with 44 months of validity and 50 GB additional 4G data for Reliance Jio users. The Rs 2,200 cashback will be credited as Rs 50 vouchers to a user’s MyJio app and they can be claimed for subsequent recharges. Users who are interested in buying the Honor 7A can register on the Flipkart website and be notified when the sale starts.

Honor 7A Price in India, Specifications

In terms of specifications, Honor 7A offers a full view 18:9 display and dual-rear camera at a budget price of Rs 8,999 in India. The other Honor 7C starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM option, while the 4GB RAM version costs Rs 11,999.

Honor 7A has a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution screen (1440×720 pixels) and this is an IPS LCD display. Honor 7A has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor clocked at 1.4Ghz. The Honor 7A comes in only one configuration: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable to 256GB via a microSD slot.

On the camera front, Honor 7A has a a dual-rear camera with 13MP +2MP. The rear camera has a Bokeh mode feature, video recording up to 1080p, timelapse, HDR mode, Panorama, along with support for PDAF. The front camera is 8MP which has a soft LED flash on the front for better low-light selfies. Battery on the Honor 7 A is 3,000mAh battery, and the smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. Honor 7A runs the Android 8.0 Oreo OS with the company’s EMUI 8.0 on top. The phone has dual SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd