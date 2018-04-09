Honor 10 to launch in China on April 19; Twilight colour option leaked: Report

Honor 10 will apparently launch in China on April 19. (Image credit: Weibo) Honor 10 will apparently launch in China on April 19. (Image credit: Weibo)

Huawei has started sending press invites for the launch of the Honor 10 in China, reports GizChina. The handset will launch on April 19 in Huawei’s home market, the report said. Previously, the Honor 10 was rumoured to launch in London on May 15. However, it looks like the phone will first launch in China, followed by the global debut in London.

Honor 10, the successor to the Honor 9, is said to be the most interesting smartphone to launch in the premium mid-end segment. While the Honor 9 came with a 5.1-inch FHD display and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Honor 10, meanwhile, will likely sport a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The latter phone will also feature an iPhone X-like notch, similar to the recently announced the P20 and P20 Pro.

Speaking of its specifications, Honor 10 is said to be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor. This is the same powerful chipset that includes a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which essentially enables artificial intelligence (AI) processing. Interestingly, the Kirin 970 mobile processor currently powers the Honor View 10, Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.

Apparently, Honor 10 will borrow some features from the Huawei P20. For instance, the upcoming device might come with a 3D glass back and the P20’s Twilight colour option. Twilight is probably the most interesting colour, due to its colour gradient that changes from purple at the top to blue at the bottom.

