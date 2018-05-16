Honor 10 launch: India is the battlefield market for us, says Honor’s Global head

George Zhao, Honor President, told indianexpress.com that India is the most competitive market for the company. George Zhao, Honor President, told indianexpress.com that India is the most competitive market for the company.

Huawei’s subsidiary Honor sees India playing a huge role in the company’s success story as it aggressively sets out the agenda for the global domination. “India is the battlefield market for us and we will continue to focus here”, George Zhao, President of Honor, told indianexpress.com on Wednesday at the sidelines of the global launch of the Honor 10.

The new Honor 10, which was initially launched in China last month, is coming to 26 additional countries including India. The premium smartphone comes with the AI-assisted cameras and an ultrasonic under glass fingerprint scanner. It is priced at Rs 32,999, and is already available in the country through an exclusive partnership with Flipkart.

“Our strategy is paying off in India; we have improved our market share quarter by quarter. We will continue focus on online and offline channels to develop our business in India”, Zhao said.

Honor smartphones have surged in popularity in India despite of the popularity of Xiaomi and Samsung. The company’s recently launched smartphones in the mid-end segment have been received fairly well, such as the likes of Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7x.

Honor held a market share of 3.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2018 in India, according to Counterpoint Research. This is the first time Huawei’s sub-brand managed to capture the fifth position in the country. Honor sells its smartphones in over 70 countries around the world.

Zhao is clear how it wants to position the Honor brand in India. Primarily aimed at the young crowd, Honor will continue to cater to that segment. The strategy is to sell feature high-quality smartphones at attractive prices. For example, Honor 10 has many innovative features such as the 3D glass design and the AI-powered Kirin 970 processor that otherwise limited to a flagship smartphone. Honor 10 has been created at The Paris Aesthetics Center, Huawei’s global research centre that focuses on the design aspect of its smartphones.

For the Indian market, Honor has planned many more smartphones that will be launched throughout the year. While Zhao didn’t reveal which smartphone it plans to bring to the Indian market next, he did mention of a new series briefly without revealing much. It is speculated that the new smartphone will be the Honor 7C and the India launch will happen on May 22.

Disclaimer: The author is in London for the global launch of the Honor 10, at the invite of Honor India.

