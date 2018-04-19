Honor 10 launch in China today; will feature dual-rear cameras

Honor 10 will launch in China today, and this is the new flagship phone under Huawei’s sub-brand Honor. Honor 10 will launch in China today, and this is the new flagship phone under Huawei’s sub-brand Honor.

Honor 10 will launch in China today, and this is the new flagship phone under Huawei’s sub-brand Honor. The smartphone will have a global launch in London on May 15, and Honor has already sent out invites for the same. Honor 10 has seen quite a few leaks and detailed specifications, photos of the device were also leaked on the internet. Honor 10 will launch in three colours, black, teal blue and a Twilight colour, which will sport a pink and blue tinge, depending on the viewing angel.

Earlier Roland Quandt shared images of the Honor 10 in Twilight on his Twitter handle. The other big design change on the Honor 10 will be the ‘notch’ on the front display. Honor’s parent brand Huawei adopted the notch design with P20 series earlier which was launched in March this year. However, Huawei P20 Pro gets a triple lens camera, and is the high-end variant from the company. But it does not look like Honor will also sport triple camera system and will stick with the dual camera trend.

Honor 10 will be the mid-range flagship from the company and compete with the upcoming OnePlus 6. The two phones could be closely priced when they launch in the Indian market, though reports have speculated that OnePlus 6 could also have a more expensive variant. The Honor View 10 was launched by the company at a price of Rs 29,999 in India earlier this year.

Honor View 10 specifications, features

Reports have claimed that the Honor 10 will go on sale in Germany in mid-May itself. The phone will have an edge-to-edge display along with a notch and a chin. It looks like Honor will not eliminate the top and bottom bezel. The display will be an IPS LCD one with full HD+(2260 x 1080) resolution. Honor 10 will have a 5.84 inch display with 2.5D glass on the front. The phone will have a metal frame and glass on the back as well.

Honor 10 is expected to be powered by the Kirin 970 processor from the company, which has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for artificial intelligence as well. RAM and storage options on Honor 10 will be 4GB+64GB storage and 6GB + 128GB. The front camera will be 24MP while the dual-rear camera on the back will focus on the AI part as well. The phone will EMUI 8.1 with Android 8.1 Oreo coupled with 3,320 mAh battery and fast-charging, according to a TENAA listing.

