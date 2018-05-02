Honor 10 India launch set for May end, will be Flipkart exclusive

Honor 10 will be Flipkart exclusive when it hits the Indian market by May end. Honor 10 will be Flipkart exclusive when it hits the Indian market by May end.

Honor 10 will launch in India by May end, the company confirmed in a press statement. This would fit with earlier rumours for a May release. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has also confirmed that the phone will be made available exclusively on Flipkart. Honor 10 will make its global debut in London on May 15. The premium mid-end device was launched in China last month.

Honor 10 has been creating a lot of buzz for its unique design and powerful specifications. For instance, the phone’s back has a color-changing effect, similar to the P20 and P20 Pro. In China, Honor 10 is available in two colour options – Phantom Blue and Mirage Purple. Even the specifications aren’t bad either. It sports a 5.84-inch LCD FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and a ‘notch’ above the screen, similar to the iPhone X.

Honor 10 is powered by a Kirin 970 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage depending upon the region. The device is backed by a 3400mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is based on Huawei’s own EMUI 8.1. The device has two cameras on the back, one with a 24MP unit and another with 16MP. There’s also a 24MP shooter on the front for taking self-portraits. Like the P20 and P20 Pro, Honor 10’s camera will adjust settings automatically to best suit the scene you’re capturing.

The handset is available in two storage options in China – one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The former variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (or approx Rs 27,232) and the latter variant will cost CNY 2,999 (or approx Rs 31,432). In India, however, Honor 10 is speculated to cost around Rs 35,000.

Honor 10 will compete with OnePlus 6, which will launch in India on May 17. The flagship smartphone has been confirmed to feature a ‘notch’ on the top of the screen, glass back, and a Snapdragon 845 processor. OnePlus 6 is rumoured to cost Rs 36,999 for the base model and goes up to Rs 39,999 for the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

