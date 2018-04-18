Honor 10 image renders in ‘Twilight’ colour leaked, launch on April 19 in China

Honor 10 will launch in China on April 19 and image renders of the phone in the new Twilight colour were leaked again. Honor 10 will launch in China on April 19 and image renders of the phone in the new Twilight colour were leaked again.

Honor 10 is the new upcoming smartphone from Huawei’s smartphone brand, and another set of pictures showing the phone in the new ‘Twilight’ colour option have leaked online. The latest set of image renders show the Honor 10’s Twilight colour in closeup, and were shared on German website Winfuture. Earlier a poster showing the Honor 10 in this colour was leaked on China’s Weibo.

According to reports, the Honor 10 will launch in China on April 19, which is tomorrow. Honor 10 will also have a global launch in London on May 15. Previously, the Honor brand had launched the Honor View 10 and Honor 7X in London on December 2017. Both the Honor View 10 and Honor 7X were later launched in India as well.

Honor 10 will have a new colour and design, if one goes by the leaked images. Based on the leaked image renders, which were also shared by Roland Quandt on his Twitter handle, it looks like the phone will also adopt the notch on the front of the display. Huawei introduced this design aspect with its P20 series earlier, when it launched the phones in March at an event in Paris. According to the report on WinFuture, Honor 10 will come in black, teal and this special ‘Twilight’ colour that will hover between blue and pink depending on the viewing angle.

The report also claims the Honor 10 will go on sale in Germany in mid-May itself. Based on the design, the phone sports a notch and a chin, and will come with a full HD+ LCD panel for the display. The display size will be 5.84 inches, according to the report and it will have 2.5D glass cover on top. The Honor 10’s design will have an aluminum frame on the side, and glass on the front and back of the phone.

Check out Roland Quandt’s tweets below

Again, bc of image compression on our site, here are the same shots in a bit better quality. (add :orig to end of file URL to get full original) 1/3 pic.twitter.com/s5pe9xscPy — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 17, 2018

The other highlight of the phone will be the dual-rear camera, which is horizontally stacked and will have a focus on the ‘AI’ aspect. The report also claims the front camera is taken from the P20 series and will be 24MP. It was reported earlier that Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor will power the Honor 10, which also includes a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI.

An earlier listing on TENAA also confirmed that the Honor 10 will run EMUI 8.1 with Android 8.1 Oreo. The Honor 10’s battery will be 3,320 mAh battery coupled with fast-charging. There will be two RAM and storage options: 4GB and 64GB storage as well as 6GB and 128GB storage.

Given the timing of the Honor 10 launch, it is likely to compete with the OnePlus 6, which is also expected to make a global appearance in the May-June period. OnePlus 6 will have a design with a notch on the front as well, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant as well. OnePlus 6 will also be water and dust resistant as the company confirmed.

