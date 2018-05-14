Honor 10 global launch on May 15: How to watch livestream, India timings, expected price, etc

Honor 10 launch event : Start time, how to watch and what to expect. Honor 10 launch event : Start time, how to watch and what to expect.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor recently sent out invites to a special event, where the company will officially launch the Honor 10. The event is taking place in London on May 15, a day prior to the unveiling of OnePlus 6. The Chinese tech major has already confirmed that the Honor 10 is coming to India and the premium smartphone will go on sale through Flipkart at midnight on May 16. The smartphone is expected to cost in the vicinity of Rs 35,000. Here’s everything you need to know about the Honor 10, including its specifications, features, and expected price in India.

Honor 10 launch event: When is it and where is it?

Honor 10 global launch event kicks off in London on May 15, which is tomorrow. The venue is the old Billings gate, which is situated in the heart of the city on the North bank of the river Thames.

Honor 10 launch event: How to watch

The launch event kicks off approximately 2:00pm BST, which is 6:15pm IST on May 15. The event will be broadcast live on Honor’s official YouTube channel. You can watch the live stream by clicking on the video below. Simultaneously, users can follow Honor’s official Facebook page to watch the live launch of the Honor 10.

Honor 10 global launch event: Specifications, price

Honor 10 has already been introduced in China, and now the company is gearing up to launch the device in other parts of the world , including the UK and India. As you might expect from a premium flagship device, Honor 10 boasts an edge-to-edge display and high-end specifications.

For starters, Honor 10 should be seen as a replacement to the Honor View 10, which made its debut in December last year. Compared to the Honor View 10, Honor 10 is obviously visually different. In fact, the Honor 10 looks like a lot like the Huawei P20 with an all-glass design. The curved design of the Honor 10 is pretty attractive and the company will reportedly launch the device in India in two finishes: Phantom Blue and Midnight Black. And yes, the Honor 10 has the same controversial notch design; it’s slightly smaller than the notch seen on the Apple iPhone X.

Honor 10 comes with a 5.84-inch FullView display with a 2280×1080 resolution at 432 pixels-per-inch. It is powered by the same high-end Kirin 970 processor, which can be found inside the P20 Pro and P20. RAM is 6GB, and users get the option the choose the phone in two storage options; 64GB and 128GB. There is no microSD card slot for expansion, sadly.

Like the company’s previous smartphones, Honor 10 also features a dual-camera setup on the back. This time around though, a 16MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 24MP telephoto sensor. There’s also a 24MP camera on the front of the phone for self-portraits and video calls. Interestingly, Honor 10 is getting AI-backed shooters, which changes the camera parameters to suit the scene.

The Honor 10 is powered by a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging over USB-C, which will give you a 50 per cent charge in just 25 minutes, And there’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Perhaps the highlight of the Honor 10 is the fingerprint scanner, which is located underneath the screen. So, essentially the fingerprint sensor has been placed under the glass but you will still see a cut out in the center of the bottom bezel of the phone. Hopefully, Huawei will give a demonstration as how the invisible fingerprint scanner works.

In China, the 64GB model costs CNY 2,600 (or approx Rs 27,704) ), while the 128GB option is priced at CNY 3,000 (or approx Rs 31,967). Speculation is rife that Huawei plans to launch the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model in India. If true, that particular model will cost close to Rs 35,000. As the company has already announced, Honor 10 will go on sale in partnership with Flipkart on May 16.

Honor 10 will be pitted against the forthcoming OnePlus 6. The OnePlus phone will be revealed on May 16 during an event in London, followed by the Indian launch on May 17.

