Honor 10 ad banner leaked, shows Huawei P20-like Twilight colour option

Looks like the Honor 10 has been leaked ahead of its official launch. The latest leak is a purported banner poster of the Honor 10 that surfaced on Chinese social network Weibo (via GizmoChina).

The leaked poster suggests that the Honor 10 will feature a glossy 3D-back glass cover. Also, it’s been suggested that the Honor 10 could come in the new Twilight colour shade, which was previously seen on the Huawei P20 Pro. Only the back of the phone is visible, but we do know that the Honor 10 will come with dual cameras as well. Interestingly, the Honor 10 doesn’t include a fingerprint scanner on the back, which means it’s on the front side embedded into the home button.

A lot has been said and written about the Honor 10. After all, the phone is likely to compete with the OnePlus 6, which is pegged to launch in the first week of May. Honor 10 is said to be a premium mid-end smartphone with top of the line specifications and design. Evidently, Honor 10 will sport a 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and Android 8.0 Oreo.

According to a previous report, the front side of the Honor 10 will resemble that of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro. The premium mid-end smartphone will feature an iPhone X-like notch above the screen. If true, this will be the first phone with the Honor branding to get the controversial notch design. Huawei has scheduled an event in London on May 15, where we will get to see the Honor 10. The upcoming phone will succeed the Honor 9, which was launched in June last year.

