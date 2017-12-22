HMD Global working on Nokia 4G feature phone with QWERTY keyboard: Report

Meanwhile, HMD Global is planning to launch two new smartphones – Nokia 9 and the successor to the Nokia 6 – on January 19 in China. Meanwhile, HMD Global is planning to launch two new smartphones – Nokia 9 and the successor to the Nokia 6 – on January 19 in China.

HMD Global is gearing up to launch a new Nokia 4G feature phone, having QWERTY keyboard similar to the Nokia E72. The phone with model numbers TA-1047 and TA-1060 were previously spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site. Now Nokia’s new 4G feature phone has reportedly got Bluetooth certification from Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). The device has been listed in five variants, having model numbers TA-1047,TA-1060,TA-1056,TA-1079 and TA-1066.

HMD Global is said to launch the upcoming Nokia 4G feature phone in dual-SIM and single-SIM options, depending on the market. Asia and Europe will reportedly get dual-SIM variant of the new Nokia device. The phone will measure 133 x 68 mm, according to the FCC listing. It could ship with series 30+ Feature OS that we saw on Nokia 3310 (2017). Not much is known about the upcoming Nokia phone at this point.

Meanwhile, HMD Global is planning to launch two new smartphones – Nokia 9 and the successor to the Nokia 6 – on January 19 in China. Nokia 9, which is the successor to the Nokia 8 will be a high-end smartphone, is codenamed Avatar. The smartphone could get a 5.5-inch display manufactured by LG, dual rear camera, a 5MP front camera. Powered by the Snapdragon 835 processro, Nokia 9 will feature 128GB internal storage. The device will run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Coming to Nokia 6 (2018), the upcoming device will reportedly feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a dual camera setup on the back. Just like Nokia 9, the successor to Nokia 6 will run Android 8.0 Oreo.

