Nokia 6, 5 and 3 to launch in 120 markets in Q2, says HMD Global

HMD Global has confirmed it plans to release its Nokia-branded phones in 120 markets worldwide. HMD Global has confirmed it plans to release its Nokia-branded phones in 120 markets worldwide.

HMD Global has confirmed its plans to release its Nokia-branded phones in 120 markets worldwide. The company, which has got the brand license for Nokia’s phones, unveiled new devices, including a reincarnated version of Nokia 3310 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month. Since then, fans have been waiting for the company to bring all the announced devices to the market.

The Finnish company told NokiaPowerUser that it will be launching the entire portfolio in the second quarter in over 120 countries at the same time. ”

HMD has ambitious plans to release Nokia 3, 5 and 6 in 120 markets at same time in Q2 2017. This is ambitious because HMD is de facto a start-up, though it has support from Nokia and Foxconn,” the company said in a press statement.

At the same time, Nokia Mobile on Twitter has confirmed that its newly announced devices will be released worldwide in Q2 at an “affordable price” and “great quality”.

We’re aiming to release worldwide in Q2 2017 (April – June) at an affordable price and great quality. — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) March 24, 2017

Nokia 6 was announced in January in China, and later HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 at the MWC 2017. The high-end Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch FHD display, a Snapdragon 430 processor, 32GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone features a unibody aluminium construction and costs €229 (or approx Rs 16,113).

With the Nokia 5, you get the same processor as the Nokia 6, but only 2GB RAM, 16GB of internal memory, and a smaller 5.2-inch HD display. The phone costs €189 (or approx Rs. 13,335). The Nokia 3 is the most affordable with a polycarbonate construction for €139 (or approx Rs. 9792). Its specifications are as follows: a 5-inch HD display, a quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory. All three smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Also read: Exclusive: HMD Global could bring Nokia 3310 to India by May, more phones coming

The event also saw the launch of the revamped version of Nokia 3310. The classic phone, first released in 2000, has been revamped with a colour screen, a camera and improved battery life. Oh yes, it also runs the iconic Snake game. The feature phone will come with a price tag of €49 (or approx Rs. 3452).

Of course, India will also likely to see the launch of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 at the same time. The exact launch date is still not out yet, but we expect to see the Nokia-branded devices to arrive in India in the beginning of June.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd