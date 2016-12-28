HMD Global to launch four Nokia smartphones after MWC 2017: Report

HMD Global is likely to unveil its first Nokia smartphone in late February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). HMD Global is likely to unveil its first Nokia smartphone in late February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

HMD Global, the Finnish firm that owns the rights to sell Nokia-branded smartphones, is said to working on four new smartphones having display sizes ranging from 5.0to 5.7-inches. The report from Taiwan’s DigiTimes, citing sources, claims all these phones will be launched sometime in the second and third quarter of 2017.

DigiTimes further added the displays will be come from a number of different players, such as LG Display, Century Technologies (CTC), and Innolux. Moreover, FIH Mobile will serve as a production partner for the forthcoming smartphones.

The report claims that HMD Global is likely to unveil its first Nokia-branded smartphone in late February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The report also adds the first Nokia-branded smartphone will be called the D1C, and will come in two variant; one with 3GB of RAM and a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and the other with 2GB RAM and a 5-inch Full HD display. The high-priced version will cost $200 (or approx Rs 13,369), while the low-priced version will carry a price tag of $150 (or approx Rs 10,229). This is line with what other leaks have indicated in the past.

Nokia D1C is likely to be the first smartphone to be unveiled by the HMD Global. It has already been spotted on AnTuTu and Geekbench, revealing the full specifications in advance. Nokia DIC will be a budget smartphone, and could feature a Full HD display, a Snapdragon 430 processor, either 2GB or 32GB of RAM, and a 13-megapixel rear camera, according to reports.

Nokia, once the world’s largest handset maker, is staging a comeback after a long gap. The company made its last smartphone in 2014, before selling the business to Microsoft. Now HMD Global has gained rights to sell all the Nokia-branded smartphones, tablets, and features phones, for next 10 years.

