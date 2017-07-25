HMD Global sends out invite for Nokia 8 launch on August 16

Nokia 8 launch date confirmed: The invites have started going from HMD Global, and the event takes place on August 16. Nokia 8 launch date confirmed: The invites have started going from HMD Global, and the event takes place on August 16.

Nokia 8 will launch on August 16, and HMD Global has started sending out invites for the same. The Verge reported about the upcoming launch event. Nokia 8 was recently spotted on the China website of the firm, before the image was taken down. We’ve seen quite a few leaked images of the Nokia 8 thanks to HMD Global’s leaked image, and of course, Evan Blass, better known as @Evleaks on Twitter.

According to the report on The Verge, Nokia 8 launch will take place at an event in London, and this smartphone will likely come with Carl Zeiss Optics on the camera lens. HMD Global had itself confirmed it will be working with Zeiss for the camera optics. In terms of specifications, Nokia 8 will likely be the flagship device from HMD Global.

Recently a Nokia 8 in copper gold colour was leaked online, but the company is expected to launch this phone in silver and blue models as well. Nokia 8 will come with a 5.3-inch Quad HD screen, coupled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Based on leaked images, the display will have a 2.5D glass on top, capacitive buttons, a fingerprint scanner in the home button. So, this won’t be a bezel-less device without a home button, just yet.

The key highlight of the Nokia 8 is expected to be the dual cameras stacked. Leaked images indicate these will be stacked vertically, and HMD Global could go for a dual 13MP+13MP camera set up. The rear camera setup will also have a laser autofocus sensor, dual-tone LED flash along with the Carl Zeiss branding.

Other specifications of the Nokia 8, according to the rumours are 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and dual-SIM slots, along with Android 7.1 Nougat. A report by WinFuture claimed Nokia 8 will be priced at €589 or approximately Rs 43,000 plus in Scandinavian countries.

HMD Global is getting ready to launch its new flagship phone, but its first set of global offerings like Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are yet to go on sale in India. Nokia 3 and Nokia 3310 are already available for purchase in the market, but the mid-range offerings will only go on sale in August.

