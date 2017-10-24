HMD Global sends invite for October 31 event, could launch Nokia 7 in India

Nokia 7 comes with the ‘bothie’ feature that we first saw on Nokia 8 smartphone. Nokia 7 comes with the ‘bothie’ feature that we first saw on Nokia 8 smartphone.

HMD Global has sent out media invites for an event on October 31 in Gurugram, where it could launch Nokia 7 smartphone. “HMD Global invites you to an exclusive gathering to unveil the next milestone for Nokia phones,” the invite reads. Nokia 7 was unveiled in China last week, and it looks like the device will make its debut in India on October 31.

Nokia 7 is a mid-range smartphone, and it starts at 2,499 yuan (Rs 24,000 approx) for the base 4GB RAM model in China. There’s a 6GB RAM variant as well, which is priced at 2,699 yuan (Rs 26,000 approx). We’ll have to wait and see what sort of pricing HMD Global decides to go with when it launches the phone in India. Nokia 7 comes with the ‘bothie’ feature that we first saw on Nokia 8 smartphone. It lets people use both front and rear camera simultaneously while clicking pictures, streaming video, etc.

Nokia 7 is slightly different from Nokia 8 in terms of design as it features a 3D curvature back. The frame in Nokia 7 is said to be made of 7000 series aluminum with diamond cut beveled edges. The smartphone sells in Gloss Black and Matt White colour options. It sports a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Nokia 7 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which is upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Nokia 7 gets a 5.2-inch Full HD LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB ROM. The storage is expandable via a microSD card slot. The rear camera is 16MP, while there’s a 5MP front shooter. Nokia 7 uses Dual-Sight technology to click ‘bothie’ style photos. Nokia 7 packs Carl Zeiss optics as well as using OZO technology to provide 360-degree sound. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

