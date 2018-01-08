Nokia 6 gets Android Oreo Beta Labs update in India, stable build expected soon

HMD Global has rolled out Oreo Beta Labs for Nokia 6 in India, with stable build expected soon. HMD Global has rolled out Oreo Beta Labs for Nokia 6 in India, with stable build expected soon.

HMD Global has rolled out Oreo Beta Labs for Nokia 6 in India, with stable build expected soon. The announcement was made in a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Office at HMD Global. To recall, the company released Android 8.0 Oreo open beta program for Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 in December. Notably, Nokia 8 is the only smartphone from HMD Global that has already received stable build of Android 8.0 Oreo here.

“We are starting today Oreo Beta Labs roll out for #Nokia6 in India. I understand that some of you may have been waiting for this. Remember that Beta Labs is a test platform and commercial release is well on track. Please jump in and give us your feedback!!!” Sarvikas’ tweet reads.

The Oreo Beta Labs update for Nokia 6 is about 1.7GB in size, and users can download it only via Wi-Fi connection. People are advised to backup their data before downloading the beta build. Though users have an option of going back to Android Nougat even after installing Oreo beta, all of their data will be erased on downgrading.

Android 8.0 Oreo Beta upgrade brings with it several features like picture-in-picture mode, notification dots, Google Security patch for December, Google Play Protect security scans, autofill passwords, and faster boot up, among others.

To recap, Nokia 6 was unveiled in January 2017. The mid-budget smartphone features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is priced at Rs 14,999 in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, the device comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The storage in Nokia 6 is expandable to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Nokia 6 has a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP selfie camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has announced the successor to Nokia 6 in China. Nokia 6 (2018) comes with an improved processor, upgrade from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 on the original phone, a rear fingerprint scanner and the dual-sight option with ‘Bothie’ mode. There’s no word on when Nokia 6 (2018) will come to India.

