HMD Global rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 6 and Nokia 5

Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 are getting the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update. Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 are getting the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update.

Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 are getting the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update. The information has been shared by HMD Global’s Joho Sarvikas on Twitter. “Sweeter and Smoother. The #Nokia5 and #Nokia6 are officially joining the #AndroidOreo family”, Joho tweeted.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update is being pushed out in a phased manner and India is among the first countries to receive the software update. The update is packed with new features and it requires 1822.9MB download. Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 owners are encouraged to check the latest update on their devices. To check the Android 8.0 Oreo update manually on your phone, go to Settings>System > Check For Update. The update can take a few days to reach everyone so if it doesn’t appear today it could seed tomorrow.

Android 8.0 Oreo brings with it a number of new features to the Nokia-branded phones, including support for Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, notification dots, adaptive icons, smart text selection, Google Play protect, background limits, keyboard selection, and other OS optimisations. Android Oreo Beta builds for the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 were already released last year.

Just to recap, Nokia 5 sports a 5.2-inch HD ( 1280 x 720) display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD card support, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front shooter, and a 3000mAh battery. Nokia 5 costs Rs 11,939 in India.

Nokia 6, on the other hand, comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD crd support, 16MP rear camera, 8MP front shooter, and a 3,000mAh battery. Nokia 6 is priced at Rs 14,999 in India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd