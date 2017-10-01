HMD Global promises Android P upgrade for all Nokia smartphones

HMD Global has confirmed that all Nokia-branded smartphones to be launched this year will be upgraded to Android P. HMD Global has confirmed that all Nokia-branded smartphones to be launched this year will be upgraded to Android P.

HMD Global has confirmed that all Nokia-branded smartphones to be launched this year will be upgraded to Android P. The announcement was made at the launch of Nokia 8 in the Philippines. In a video (via Nokia Revolution) on Facebook, Shannon Mead, Country Manager, HMD Global reaffirming that all existing Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be upgraded to Android P. This essentially means that all Nokia-branded smartphones will get the latest version of Android for two years.

It’s interesting to note that Google hasn’t even announced the Android P update. The software giant recently started rolling out the final build of Android 8.0 Oreo, so the arrival of Android P is months away. Google is likely to announce Android P at the company’s annual I/O event, which happens every year in the month of May. However, the final build of Android P won’t come to the existing Nokia-branded smartphone before October or November of next year.

The Finnish company, which has the rights to manufacture and distribute Nokia-branded smartphones, is trying hard to make a mark in the crowded phone market, especially in countries like India. The company’s current smartphones, be it the Nokia 8 or Nokia 6, runs a pure version of Android. Even its budget smartphones, including the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 also offer pure Android experience.

Earlier this year, HMD Global confirmed that the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will get Android O update later this year. Its latest flagship – Nokia 8 – is also confirmed to get Android 8.0 Oreo. In fact, it’s being reported that the high-end smartphone may receive Android 8.0 Oreo by October end. Nokia 8 was recently launched in India at a price of Rs 36,999. It competes head to head with OnePlus 5.

