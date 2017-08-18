HMD Global plans to launch Nokia 9 with bigger display: Report

Nokia 9 could be launched with a bigger display than the Nokia 8. Nokia 9 could be launched with a bigger display than the Nokia 8.

Just a day after the launch of the Nokia 8 in London, HMD Global plans to launch a high-end smartphone with a bigger screen. During the launch, the company representatives may have hinted at the possible launch of the Nokia 9, which according to many will feature a 5.7-inch QHD display and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

In an interview with Russian publication 4Pda, Neil Broadley, Global Marketing Manager for HMD Global, made a hint at an upcoming smartphone with a large screen. Nokiapoweruser (based on the English version of report) suggests that the phone will likely to be the Nokia 9. However, there is no confirmation on whether the phone will be releasing this year or in 2018.

“Well, as a cherry on the cake representatives of HMD Global made a hint that in the future we are waiting for another smartphone – with a larger screen than in Nokia 8, to meet the needs of absolutely all users'”.

Previous reports in the past have claimed that the Nokia 9 will feature a 5.7-inch QHD display and an aspect of 18:9. The smartphone will likely to feature a Snapdraon 835 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It’s being speculated that the smartphone will compete head-to-head with the Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

The new development on the Nokia 9 shortly comes after the launch of the Nokia 8, which recently made its debut in an event in London. The flagship smartphones comes with the top-of-the line specifications and features, yet it has been criticized for its high price tag. Evidently, HMD Global plans to launch the Nokia 8 in India in October.

