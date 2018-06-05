HMD Global promises to upgrade all Nokia-branded smartphones to Android P

HMD Global has announced that all the Nokia-branded smartphones will be upgraded to Android P. HMD Global has announced that all the Nokia-branded smartphones will be upgraded to Android P.

HMD Global has announced that all the Nokia-branded smartphones will be upgraded to Android P. The statement comes from Neil Broadley, HMD Global's worldwide marketing manager. Broadley confirmed to Android Authority that the company's entire lineup of devices, including the recently launched Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1, are eligible to get Android P.

The Finnish company is usually among the first few smartphone manufacturers to push out the latest version of Android to its users. The company has regularly rolled out OEM updates and software patches across all its phones. The question is, how long can the company keep up with the commitment? After all, HMD Global has a limited portfolio compared to the likes of Samsung or Xiaomi.

HMD Global’s current portfolio includes the Nokia 2, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition), Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and Nokia X6. Out of the lineup of devices, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirroco and Nokia 6.1 are Android One-branded, and they will be entitled to get regular software updates for the next years. Nokia 1 and Nokia 2.1 are based on Android Oreo’s Go Edition. These, too, shall receive an upgrade, as per the Finnish company.

In another news, HMD Global is reportedly working on a new smartphone, codenamed “Phoenix”. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor and might get launch later this year.

