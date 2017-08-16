Nokia 8 likely to be unveiled today as HMD Global gears up for flagship launch

Nokia 8, the new flagship smartphone from HMD Global, the Finnish startup with the license for Nokia brand, will be announced in London on Wednesday in all probability. (Image Source: Evan Blass) Nokia 8, the new flagship smartphone from HMD Global, the Finnish startup with the license for Nokia brand, will be announced in London on Wednesday in all probability. (Image Source: Evan Blass)

Nokia 8, the new flagship smartphone from HMD Global, the Finnish startup with the license for Nokia brand, will be announced in London on Wednesday in all probability. HMD Global is hosting an event in London where it is expected to unveil the phone.

In the past we have seen quite a few leaks of this smartphone. Full sized images of the device are already floating on the internet, and the Nokia 8 was also spotted on the China website of the company for a brief while before it was taken down. Given this will be the new flagship, the Nokia 8 is expected to come with top of the line specifications, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor and dual rear camera with Zeiss optics.

HMD Global and Zeiss announced a partnership in July this year, and the company has said it will bring back the Zeiss branding to Nokia phones. When Nokia was still manufacture its own smartphones, many of its high-end Lumia phones came with Carl Zeiss lenses. But with Nokia 8, the company will also take the plunge into the popular dual-rear camera trend like many of the other players in the market.

For HMD Global, launching its Nokia 8 flagship will be a key step. So far the company has introduced only mid-range phones like Nokia 5 and Nokia 6, but with this new device they will be playing in a different category. The competition here is the likes of Apple’s iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S8 series, HTC U11, OnePlus 5 and others.

Launching a flagship by itself doesn’t always guarantee success, given the tough competition in the high-end smartphone market, which is dominated by Apple and Samsung. While the specifications are expected to be high-end, the pricing itself will be closely watched. It is possible that Nokia will go for the mid-range with a pricing closer to the likes of the OnePlus 5 and the Honor 9. The other issue for HMD Global will be making sure enough units of the Nokia 8 and made available globally within a reasonable time.

There’s no doubt that the design, specifications of the Nokia 8 have been discussed in great detail online. But, we will have to wait and see what the final product looks like when the company unveils the phone later tonight.

Disclaimer: The reporter is in London attending the event at the invite of HMD Global.

